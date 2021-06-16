Wednesday

16th Jun 2021

Ticker

China calls Nato statement 'slander'

By

The Chinese mission to the EU denounced a Nato statement that declared Beijing a "security challenge," saying China is actually a force for peace but will defend itself if threatened, AP reports. The Chinese news release said the Nato statement was a "slander on China's peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (Nato's) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organisational political psychology."

Opinion

EU must treat homeless as rights-holders, not criminals

The gap between EU resources available on the one hand, and the persistence of poverty and homelessness on the other hand, is what makes these figures more than an embarrassment: it raises them to the level of a human-rights crisis.

German Greens face reality check amid CDU gains

Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel's would-be-heir after German's September election, said he would prefer to govern with the liberals - as the Greens continued their slump in the polls.

