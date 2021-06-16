Ticker
China calls Nato statement 'slander'
By EUobserver
The Chinese mission to the EU denounced a Nato statement that declared Beijing a "security challenge," saying China is actually a force for peace but will defend itself if threatened, AP reports. The Chinese news release said the Nato statement was a "slander on China's peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (Nato's) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organisational political psychology."