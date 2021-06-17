By EUobserver

German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she was pulling a whole platoon of soldiers from Nato's Russia-deterrent force in Lithuania after media revelations that soldiers had sung antisemitic songs and filmed a sexual assault at a party in a hotel in April. "The misconduct of some soldiers in Lithuania's a slap in the face of everyone who works in the Bundeswehr [German army]," she said, promising to punish individual culprits.