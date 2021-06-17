Thursday

17th Jun 2021

Ticker

Euro 2020 Greenpeace activist could have 'paid with his life'

By

A Greenpeace logo potentially saved the life of the environmental activist who parachuted onto the pitch at the Euro 2020 France-Germany match Wednesday, the interior minister of the region of Bavaria said Thursday. "Due to the Greenpeace banner the marksmen did not intervene, but if police had [thought] ... they might've been dealing with a terrorist attack, the aviator may well have paid with his life," Joachim Herrmann said.

Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, along with Ecre, a Brussels-base NGO, have proposed a plan to increase sea rescues. The call comes ahead of an EU summit later this month among EU heads of state and government.

Opinion

Why the EU renewables target needs to be (a lot) higher

The revamped Renewable Energy Directive next month should set an EU binding renewable energy target of at least 50% by 2030, paving the way towards transition to a 100 percent renewable-energy based system by 2040.

News in Brief

  1. Northern Ireland parties agree new first minister
  2. EU set to welcome back US tourism
  3. EU approval of Russian vaccine faces delays
  4. UK asks EU to freeze 'sausage war' for more talks
  5. Reynders 'deeply regrets' Hungary anti-LGBTIQ law
  6. EU states slammed for weakening roaming rules
  8. German platoon in Lithuania shames Nato force

