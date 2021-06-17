By EUobserver

A Greenpeace logo potentially saved the life of the environmental activist who parachuted onto the pitch at the Euro 2020 France-Germany match Wednesday, the interior minister of the region of Bavaria said Thursday. "Due to the Greenpeace banner the marksmen did not intervene, but if police had [thought] ... they might've been dealing with a terrorist attack, the aviator may well have paid with his life," Joachim Herrmann said.