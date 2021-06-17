Ticker
EU states slammed for weakening roaming rules
By EUobserver
EU member states reached a position on Wednesday on extending roaming rules - which must be negotiated with the European Parliament. The current regulation, which entered into force in 2017, will expire on 30 June 2022. But EU countries have weakened provisions in the proposal, such as the obligation for telecoms operators to provide consumers with the same quality of service abroad as at home, the European Consumer Organisation said.