By EUobserver

EU justice commissioner Dider Reyners said on Wednesday that he "deeply regrets" the new law in Hungary that bans the portrayal of homosexuality to minors. "When building their own identities, younger generations need to have access to information that reflects a modern and truly open society, in all its diversity. No one should be censored," he added. The legislation conflates paedophilia and homosexuality and restricts sexual education.