Ticker
Northern Ireland parties agree new first minister
By EUobserver
Northern Ireland's biggest parties agreed to back a replacement for former first minister Arlene Foster, staving off a fresh political crisis in the British-run region that threatened to lead to a snap election, Reuters reports. Foster resigned following her ousting as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Her successor, Edwin Poots, is seeking to nominate his social conservative colleague Paul Givan to take over as first minister.