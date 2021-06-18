By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged countries to increase suicide-prevention efforts, after months of living with the Covid-19 pandemic. "Many of the risk factors for suicide - job loss, financial stress and social isolation - [are] still very much present," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Every year, more people die as a result of suicide than HIV or war. In 2019, more than 700,000 people committed suicide.