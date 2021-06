By EUobserver

A Gibraltar-registered vessel, the Vos Triton, turned over 270 people rescued at sea on Tuesday while trying to reach the EU to the Libyan coastguard on Wednesday, which took them to Tripoli and funnelled them into detention centres, the International Organization for Migration and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, confirmed Thursday. "Libya cannot be considered a safe place," they said, criticising the move.