By EUobserver

Montenegro's finance minister, Milojko Spajić, told parliament Thursday that an unnamed "European financial institution" was "in the final phase" of talks to refinance its debt to China arising from a highway construction project. "Instead of a two-percent [dollar] interest rate on the [Chinese] debt ... the rate will be one-percent in euros, grace period of six years ... and repayment of 20 years," he said, Reuters reports.