By EUobserver

The European Commission has approved Greece's plans on spending €30.5bn from the EU's post-pandemic recovery plan, with commission president Ursula von der Leyen saying in Athens Thursday: "The plan will help Greece build a better future". "Today marks the last act of the turbulence the pandemic brought," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said. EU states also have to approve the plan, which focuses on green and digital projects.