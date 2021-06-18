Friday

18th Jun 2021

UK accused of breaking Brexit deal over wind turbines

The British government is favouring national suppliers in procurement contracts for the multi-billion euro wind-turbine industry, in an alleged breach of its Brexit agreement, according to Spain and France, which have urged the European Commission to take action, British newspaper The Guardian reports. "The [EU] commission expressed its concerns about compliance with the trade and cooperation agreement," a diplomatic source said. The UK denied any wrongdoing.

