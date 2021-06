By EUobserver

Registrations of new cars in the EU, Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland shot up by 73.7 percent in May compared to the same month last year, reaching a figure of 1,083,795 vehicles, according to the the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. The rapid growth was the third month in a row of similar increases, in signs of a wider rebound in the European economy in the wake of the pandemic.