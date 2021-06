By EUobserver

A Brussels court on Friday ordered AstraZeneca to urgently deliver 50 million Covid-19 vaccines to member states - suppling 15 million doses by 26 July, 20 million by 23 August, and 15 million doses by 27 September. The EU asked for 90 million doses to be delivered by the end of June. If AstraZeneca does not comply the timetable, there will be a €10 penalty per dose not delivered.