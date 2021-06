By EUobserver

Robert Schuman, a post-WW2 French politician who helped create the EU, is to be given the title "venerable" by the Roman Catholic church in recognition of "heroic virtues", in what constitutes the first step on the path to canonisation, the Vatican announced over the weekend. The church needs to attribute a "miracle" to Schuman for the next step - "beatification" - and a second miracle before he becomes a saint.