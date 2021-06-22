By EUobserver

Polish intelligence services and those of allied states have "unanimously" agreed that a cyberattack against the emails of top Polish officials and politicians "originated on the territory of the Russian Federation", Polish deputy prime minister Jarosław Kaczyński said in a statement Friday. The attack was meant to harm "Polish society" and to "destabilise" the country, he added. Russia has recently been accused of similar attacks against Germany and the US.