By EUobserver

French centre-right party Les Republicans did better than the liberal La République En Marche! party of president Emmanuel Macron or the far-right Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen in local elections Sunday, exit polls indicated. Le Pen's candidate did come top in Marseille, but will need a run-off to secure office. "Our voters didn't turn out," Le Pen said, after just 34 percent of French people overall bothered to vote.