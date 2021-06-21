By EUobserver

Germany has banned public displays of the green-and-white flag of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group on the EU's terrorism blacklist, after its use in antisemitic protests during Israel's recent bombardment of Gaza. The left-wing SPD party had initially objected on constitutional grounds, but gave in to the centre-right CDU party, German media said. The ban was a "clear signal [of support] to our Jewish citizens," a senior CDU MP said.