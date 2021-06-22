By EUobserver

Lebanese leaders could face EU visa-bans and asset-freezes for obstructing the formation of a new government and implementing reforms, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Beirut Saturday. "We stand ready to assist, but if there is further obstruction to solutions to the current multi-dimensional crisis in the country, we will have to consider other courses of action ... including targeted sanctions," Borrell said after meeting president Michel Aoun.