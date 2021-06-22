Ticker
German liberal FDP party rules out coalition with Greens
By EUobserver
Germany's liberal Free Democrats (FDP) will not join a coalition led by the ecologist Greens after parliamentary elections in September, the German Bild daily reported on Monday, citing party sources. The Greens are running about 8 points behind the conservatives and polling at some 20 percent. The FDP are the conservatives' preferred ruling partners, but the two parties are unlikely to win enough votes for a parliamentary majority.