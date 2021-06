By EUobserver

"We are closer to a deal, but we are not still there ... We have made progress on a number of technical issues," EU diplomat Enrique Mora said after chairing nuclear non-proliferation talks with Iran and world powers in Vienna Sunday. The "progress" came despite Iran's recent election of a hardline cleric, Ebrahim Raisi, as president. Israel said he was a threat to peace, but Russia and Turkey congratulated him.