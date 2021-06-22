Ticker
EU watchdogs call for public ban on automated facial-recognition
By EUobserver
EU data protection authorities on Monday called for a ban on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for automated recognition of human features such as faces, fingerprints or voices, in public spaces and in any context. Under draft AI regulation, technologies such as facial recognition could be used to search for crime victims or missing children. EU watchdogs also called for an "AI body independent from any political influence".