Tuesday

22nd Jun 2021

Ticker

EU agriculture spending 'failed' to reduce farming emissions

By

A report of the European Court of Auditors revealed on Monday that agricultural spending for climate action has failed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming. In the period 2014-2020, more than €100bn were earmarked for climate change, but emissions from agriculture have not decreased since 2010. EU auditors called on the European Commission to assess the impact of applying the polluter-pays principle to emissions from agricultural activities.

Libyan detention centres must end, EU says

The EU has trained and equipped the Libyan Coast Guard. Those intercepted are then returned. Now Turkey has taken the lead, raising the stakes of possible leverage over the European Union as Ankara takes control of the route.

Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic

The Article 7 sanctions procedure was initially launched against Warsaw in 2017 by the EU Commission and triggered by the European Parliament in 2018 against Budapest. Now it is back on the table, after the pandemic.

Stakeholder

'You'll never walk alone' - our message to women

Hundreds of thousands of brave Polish women took to the streets, repeating the message "you will never walk alone". We will not rest until Polish women enjoy the same rights as French, Spanish or Belgian women.

