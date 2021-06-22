Ticker
Iran nuclear deal: President-elect Raisi issues warning over talks
By EUobserver
Iran's president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, has welcomed the negotiations with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal but said they must guarantee national interests, the BBC writes. Raisi promised he would not allow the talks in Vienna to be dragged out and also insisted that Iran's ballistic missile programme was "not negotiable". The nuclear deal has been close to collapse since the US abandoned it three years ago.