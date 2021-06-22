By EUobserver

The UN rights chief has called for action to recover from the worst global deterioration of rights she had seen, highlighting the situation in China, Russia, and Ethiopia among others, The Guardian reports. "To recover from the most wide-reaching and severe cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes, we need a life-changing vision, and concerted action," Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 47th session.