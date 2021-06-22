By EUobserver

The European football federation, UEFA, has rejected a request to illuminate Munich's stadium in rainbow colours for Wednesday's Germany vs Hungary Euro2020 match because it says the move has a political context. Munich mayor Dieter Reiter made the request as a response to a legislation adopted in Hungary last week banning LGBTIQ people appearing sexual education or programmes for under 18s. UEFA said it "is a politically- and religiously-neutral organisation".