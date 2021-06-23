By EUobserver

The main political parties in the Netherlands decided on Tuesday to postpone talks to form a coalition government until mid-August, Reuters reported. Centre-right caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte and Sigrid Kaag, the leader of the centre-left D-66, are expected to put forward a plan for the country's recovery and climate policies, which could help them to gain support from at least ten other parties to reach a majority in parliament.