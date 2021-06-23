By EUobserver

Italy should block a bill criminalising homophobic and misogynistic hate speech and violence because it harmed "freedom of thought" among Roman Catholics, the Vatican said in a confidential "note verbale" to Italy's embassy in the Holy See, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera. The unprecedented intervention comes as the law, tabled by a gay centre-left MP, is to be ratified by the senate after having passed the lower house.