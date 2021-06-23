Wednesday

23rd Jun 2021

Report: Vatican urges Italy to block anti-homophobia law

By

Italy should block a bill criminalising homophobic and misogynistic hate speech and violence because it harmed "freedom of thought" among Roman Catholics, the Vatican said in a confidential "note verbale" to Italy's embassy in the Holy See, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera. The unprecedented intervention comes as the law, tabled by a gay centre-left MP, is to be ratified by the senate after having passed the lower house.

EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures

EU Commission vice-president Thierry Breton and justice commissioner Didier Reynders have written to Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga expressing legal concerns before the Hungarian bill - intended to protect children but including anti-LGBTIQ measures - enters into force.

Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism

A new report reveals how extremists attempted to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to spread their radical messages and propaganda across the EU. In 2020, a total of 57 completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks took place in the EU.

Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel

Greece reaffirmed its position that refugees should be allowed onward travel, despite objections of abuse by six EU member states. The comments come as Amnesty International releases a new report on illegal pushbacks in Greece.

  1. EU: China 'stifled freedom' with Hong Kong newspaper closure
  2. EU sanctions almost 'declaration of economic war', says Belarus
  3. Lithuania pokes China with Taiwan Covid-vaccine donation
  4. Brussels airport traveller with false Covid test jailed for year
  5. Von der Leyen: Turkey needs more help for Syrian refugees
  6. German MEP adds to pressure to move Euro 2020 finals
  8. Dutch coalition talks postponed to August

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

  1. EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures
  2. Fourteen EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ law
  3. EU preparing to lift Burundi sanctions, despite warning
  4. Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism
  5. Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel
  6. What are the online risks to Germany's autumn election?
  7. What's missing from agenda for Berlin's Libya conference?
  8. Latest EU sanctions to bite Belarus dictator's income

