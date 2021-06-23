By EUobserver

Lithuania has donated 20,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan, with its foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis saying "freedom-loving people should look out for each other", in an allusion to human rights abuses in China, which does not recognise Taiwan's independence. "This friendship from the Baltic Sea is precious," Taiwan said. Lithuania also angered China last month by ditching its membership in China's so-called '17+1' diplomatic club of central European states.