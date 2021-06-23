Ticker
EU: China 'stifled freedom' with Hong Kong newspaper closure
By EUobserver
China's forced closure of the independent Apple newspaper in Hong Kong was used to "stifle freedom of the press" and was "counter to Hong Kong's aspirations as an international business hub", an EU spokesperson said Wednesday. However, a "spokesperson" communiqué is the lowest level in EU protocol terms. Hungary has vetoed any China statements in the name of the EU-27 (the highest level) or the EU foreign affairs chief.