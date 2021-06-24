By EUobserver

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline undermines Ukraine's security, since it would curtail gas exports through the country, depriving Kyiv of lucrative transit fees, Reuters reported. "Our goal remains to ensure that Russia cannot use energy as a coercive tool as a weapon against Ukraine, or anyone else in Europe," Blinken said. Germany, meanwhile, wants to see the pipeline completed.