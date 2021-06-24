Ticker
New EU rules on shipping fuels dubbed 'disastrous'
By EUobserver
"Flexibility" measures in a new EU policy on shipping emissions means liquid gas and biofuels will remain the cheapest ways to comply with European rules for at least 20 years, according to a leaked draft seen by The Guardian. "There's still time to kick out fossil fuels and stop the European Green Deal turning shipping's transition into an ecological disaster," NGO Transport & Environment said, favouring ammonia and hydrogen instead.