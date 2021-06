By EUobserver

The EU's disease control agency (ECDC) said on Wednesday that the Delta variant will represent 90 percent of all Covid-19 cases in the EU by the end of August. The ECDC is calling to speed up vaccination, since preliminary data shows that those who have received only one dose could be also infected. About one-third of the elderly and 40 percent of individuals older than 60 are not fully-vaccinated.