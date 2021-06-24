Ticker
Report: France and Germany want EU-Russia summit
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel have proposed holding an EU summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin for the first time since he invaded Ukraine in 2014, according to diplomats speaking to Reuters. "Merkel has mentioned before that not only the US should talk with Russia on the highest level. Russia is a neighbour," one diplomat said, amid concern the move could anger Baltic states and Poland.