By EUobserver

EU leaders on Thursday agreed the bloc's first-ever economic sanctions on Belarus in the 27-year rule of dictator-president Aleksander Lukashenko, with restrictions on bank loans and key exports - oil products, potash, and tobacco. Lukashenko, the same day, held show trials of relatives of opposition leaders-in-exile, in what was dubbed "revenge". Latvia also said Lukashenko was letting greater numbers of Syrian refugees cross the border into neighbouring EU countries.