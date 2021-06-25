Ticker
Bulgarian president vows to uphold North Macedonia veto
By EUobserver
Bulgarian president Ruman Radev has vowed to keep blocking North Macedonia's EU accession talks until it formally says its language and ethnicity are really Bulgarian. "We will not allow to have our arms twisted via lobbying or media or political pressure ... We cannot say 'Yes' before being convinced that our neighbour won't be building its identity by stealing from Bulgaria's history," he said at an EU summit Thursday.