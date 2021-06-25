Ticker
Macron joins Merkel call for coordination on non-EU tourism
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday joined German chancellor, Angela Merkel, to call to coordinate further on the conditions non-EU tourists should fulfil to enter the bloc, The Guardian reported. British tourists travelling to Germany need to go into quarantine, while they can enter Spain without a negative test. The UK said that it is up to individual countries to decide what travel restrictions those travelling from Britain would face.