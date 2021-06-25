By EUobserver

EU leaders Thursday condemned "the ongoing atrocities, ethnic-based and sexual violence and other human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray region" and called "for an immediate cessation of hostilities" in the civl war. They spoke after air strikes which killed dozens in the Tigray conflict zone and after Ethiopian officials recently told EU envoy and Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto they were "going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years".