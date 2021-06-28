Ticker
French far right flops in regional vote
By EUobserver
French far-right party Rassemblement National failed to win any region in the second round of French local elections Sunday, exit polls indicated. Its top candidate, Thierry Mariani, lost by 10 percent in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. French president Emmanuel Macron's liberal La République En Marche party also won nothing, while centre-left and centre-right parties prevailed. Meanwhile, turnout was just 30 percent - a historic low by French standards.