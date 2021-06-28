Monday

28th Jun 2021

French far right flops in regional vote

By

French far-right party Rassemblement National failed to win any region in the second round of French local elections Sunday, exit polls indicated. Its top candidate, Thierry Mariani, lost by 10 percent in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. French president Emmanuel Macron's liberal La République En Marche party also won nothing, while centre-left and centre-right parties prevailed. Meanwhile, turnout was just 30 percent - a historic low by French standards.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking leaves French port of Marseille

The Ocean Viking chartered by SOS Mediterranee left the French port of Marseille on Sunday (27 June), after almost five days of onboard preparation and sevens days of quarantine.

Slovenia takes the EU steering wheel This WEEK

While Slovenian prime minister Janey Janša will not have an impact on the day-to-day operations on the presidency, the platform it gives to the increasingly bellicose PM has been a cause for concern.

Big corporations' fresh lobbying push for a new EU legal regime

Under the influence of another intense lobby campaign, EU civil servants are drafting policy options which would grant big business new legal privileges, a push that would enable industry to bypass national courts when settling disputes with EU member states.

'Discriminated, dehumanised' - Denmark's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees lives were never easy and now with the Danish government's decision to revoke more than 200 residency permits and shift asylum responsibility to third countries, their prospects of living in peace here are bleaker than ever.

