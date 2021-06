By EUobserver

The EU Commission plans to toughen up the bloc's flagship CO2 emissions-curbing scheme, the Emissions Trading System (ETS), according to a draft policy paper seen by Bloomberg. The new rules would see a one-off cut in the total number of available permits, as well as further, yearly reductions. Free permits for steel, cement, aluminium and fertiliser industries would end, while the shipping industries would be forced to join ETS.