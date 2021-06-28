By EUobserver

Czech president Miloš Zeman called transgender people "disgusting" in an interview on CNN Prima News, during a discussion of a controversial new law in Hungary. The Hungarian law bans all educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality and gender reassignment. "I can understand gays, lesbians, and so on. But do you know who I do not understand at all? These transgender people," Zeman said.