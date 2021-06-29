Ticker
Belarus recalls ambassador, will blacklist EU personnel
By EUobserver
Belarus has recalled its ambassador from Brussels in reaction to EU economic sanctions imposed last week. It also said, on Monday, the EU ambassador in Minsk should return to Brussels "for consultations" and that those whom it deemed responsible for the EU measures would be banned from entering Belarus - without naming names. Minsk said sanctions would "negatively affect cooperation" on organised crime and illegal migration to neighbouring EU states.