Tuesday

29th Jun 2021

Ticker

Belarus recalls ambassador, will blacklist EU personnel

By

Belarus has recalled its ambassador from Brussels in reaction to EU economic sanctions imposed last week. It also said, on Monday, the EU ambassador in Minsk should return to Brussels "for consultations" and that those whom it deemed responsible for the EU measures would be banned from entering Belarus - without naming names. Minsk said sanctions would "negatively affect cooperation" on organised crime and illegal migration to neighbouring EU states.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked

Empirical evidence shows rescue operations at sea are not a pull-factor. But thet suspicion has underpinned a campaign to criminalise NGO actions. Eight legal cases were launched this year alone, bringing the total caseload to 58.

Analysis

The CAP reform - what it is and why it matters

Three years of backroom wrangling and fierce public debate came to an end, as EU member states finally greenlit 'green' reform of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP). We take a look at what is in it - and what's not.

Opinion

The Nordics unite to support the Council of Europe and ECHR

The foreign ministers of the five Nordic nations – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – express deep concern that Europe's common core principles of human rights, democracy and the rule of law are increasingly contested.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking leaves French port of Marseille

The Ocean Viking chartered by SOS Mediterranee left the French port of Marseille on Sunday (27 June), after almost five days of onboard preparation and sevens days of quarantine.

News in Brief

  1. Economists plead clemency for 76-year old Catalan independista
  2. EU countries approve landmark climate change law
  3. US pushes France and UK to take back Isis fighters
  4. EU and UK to keep sharing citizens' private data
  5. Report: UK and Danes might share Africa migrant-centre
  6. Belarus recalls ambassador, will blacklist EU personnel
  7. Merkel still pushing for EU-Putin summit
  8. France bans bird-gluing after 30-year exemption from EU law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Blacklist: Italian MEP defames own political family to save face
  2. The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked
  3. Liberal MEPs demand von der Leyen scrutinise Hungary's plan
  4. The CAP reform - what it is and why it matters
  5. The Nordics unite to support the Council of Europe and ECHR
  6. Ocean Viking leaves French port of Marseille
  7. MEPs blacklisted for fake election-monitoring trips
  8. Slovenia takes the EU steering wheel This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us