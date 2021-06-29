Ticker
Report: UK and Danes might share Africa migrant-centre
By EUobserver
The UK is preparing to pass a Danish-type law to enable processing of people's asylum claims while holding them in a foreign detention centre, possibly in Africa, The Times reports. Britain's 'Nationality and Borders Bill', due out next week, comes after talks with Denmark on sharing an offshore facility, with Copenhagen looking to Rwanda as a potential host state. The EU Commission has said Denmark's plan was a "wrong signal".