By EUobserver

EU countries have given the final approval to a law to make the bloc's greenhouse-gas emissions-targets legally-binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, Reuters reports. The law sets targets to reduce net EU emissions by 55 percent by 2030, from 1990 levels, and eliminate them by 2050. All EU countries approved the deal, except for Bulgaria, which abstained.