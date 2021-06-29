Ticker
EU and UK to keep sharing citizens' private data
By EUobserver
The European Commission has said UK data protection standards were "adequate" to comply with EU-wide laws, enabling businesses and law enforcement agencies to keep sharing information despite Brexit. The decision will expire unless renewed in four years' time in a sunset clause, in case British standards diverged in the meantime, however. The UK had earlier recognised that European standards were up to scratch, while business chiefs welcomed Monday's EU decision.