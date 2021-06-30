Ticker
Germany bans travel from Russia due to Delta variant
By EUobserver
Germany has banned most travel from Russia due to the spread of mutated coronavirus strains there, the German Embassy in Moscow announced, The Moscow Times writes. The announcement came as Russia reported its highest number of coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amid a third wave fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant. Germany last week added Russia to its list of countries where coronavirus mutations are spreading.