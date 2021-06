By EUobserver

EU auditors said on Tuesday the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "harmful effect" on air-passenger rights. Although airlines are legally obliged to give passengers their money back when a flight is cancelled, many forced customers to take vouchers. "While every effort has been made to support airlines, far too little has been done to secure the rights of millions of people in the EU," said EU auditor Annemie Turtelboom.