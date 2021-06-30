Wednesday

30th Jun 2021

Ticker

IVF access for single women and lesbians under new French law

By

Lesbian couples and single women will be given access to fertility procedures in France for the first time after a new law was passed on Tuesday following two years of debate, AFP reported. Under current French law, only heterosexual couples have the right to medical assistance for reproduction, such as in vitro fertilisation. Under the new law, France will cover the cost of fertility procedures for all women under 43.

Belarus using migrants to counter-attack EU

Lithuania has become a new "eastern front-line" for irregular migration, after Belarus began "weaponising" people in its clash with the EU, Lithuania's foreign ministry has said.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Migrant rescues: 'You can't save everyone'

Somewhere east of Sardinia in the Tyrrhenian Sea, the Ocean Viking crew ran drills on their two primary rescue speed boats. The teams are preparing for the real rescues, which may take place before the end of the week.

Column

Orbán versus the Zoomers

'Zoomers' are young Europeans, born between roughly 1995 and 2005. Most are highly-educated, grew up with multiple crises, and a strong belief that the state (not markets) must intervene. Zoomers are hyper-individualistic, and allergic to injustice.

Stakeholder

Renew Europe presents a new EU-China strategy

A year ago China ended democracy in Hong Kong by introducing its National Security Law. China has since ended most opposition to its authoritarian regime - putting pro-democracy politicians behind bars, ending media freedom and installing a blanket surveillance-state.

