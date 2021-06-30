Ticker
IVF access for single women and lesbians under new French law
By EUobserver
Lesbian couples and single women will be given access to fertility procedures in France for the first time after a new law was passed on Tuesday following two years of debate, AFP reported. Under current French law, only heterosexual couples have the right to medical assistance for reproduction, such as in vitro fertilisation. Under the new law, France will cover the cost of fertility procedures for all women under 43.