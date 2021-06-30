By EUobserver

The Dutch defence ministry said Russian planes "repeatedly harassed the Evertsen," a Dutch frigate, over a period of five hours when it sailed south-east of Russia-annexed Crimea in Ukraine, adding that they "flew dangerously low and close by, performing feigned attacks," AFP reports. "The fighters were armed with bombs and air-to-surface missiles ... After hours of intimidation, disruptions to electronic equipment of the Evertsen also took place," the ministry said.